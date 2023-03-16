Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Update

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 201,200 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

(Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

Featured Stories

