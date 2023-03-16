Boltwood Capital Management Buys 15,025 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,090. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

