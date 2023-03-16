Boltwood Capital Management Buys New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 123.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period.

VDE traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.72. 289,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,159. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

