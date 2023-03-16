Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allstate by 549.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,124 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 112.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,631,000 after buying an additional 751,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.93. 292,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,550. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.99. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $107.86 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

