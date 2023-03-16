Boltwood Capital Management Has $2.19 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after buying an additional 346,316 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after buying an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after buying an additional 124,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after buying an additional 177,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.29. 1,066,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,957. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

