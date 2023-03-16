Boltwood Capital Management Has $635,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.78.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $12.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $346.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,823. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.17. The stock has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

