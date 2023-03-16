Boltwood Capital Management Sells 275 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $123.75. The stock had a trading volume of 103,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,235. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average of $118.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.56.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

