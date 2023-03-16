Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,416.15. 54,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,830. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,630.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,421.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2,074.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

