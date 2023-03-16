Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $93.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $74.21 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $105.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.01. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $28,454,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after buying an additional 360,173 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $14,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,297,000 after buying an additional 245,524 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after buying an additional 214,704 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

See Also

