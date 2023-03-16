Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Up 14.0% in February

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 5,730,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Boxed by 3,629.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Boxed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Boxed to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Boxed Stock Down 8.1 %

Boxed Company Profile

NYSE BOXD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 1,155,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,217. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. Boxed has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.