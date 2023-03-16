Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Boxlight Price Performance

BOXL opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOXL. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Boxlight by 792.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Boxlight by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

