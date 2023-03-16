BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Down to $35.85

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $34.40. BP shares last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 3,398,447 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BP from GBX 527 ($6.42) to GBX 549 ($6.69) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BP from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.70) to GBX 650 ($7.92) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.93.

Get BP alerts:

BP Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of -56.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73.

BP Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s payout ratio is currently -249.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BP by 63.8% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in BP by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.