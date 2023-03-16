Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 387,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,079. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

