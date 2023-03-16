BRC (NYSE:BRCC) PT Lowered to $5.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BRCC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Price Performance

NYSE:BRCC opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. BRC has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BRC news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 20,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,806.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRC by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after buying an additional 2,396,808 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BRC by 19.1% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,251,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BRC in the third quarter worth about $6,131,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BRC by 549.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 373,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,188,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.