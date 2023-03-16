Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Update

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.8 days.

Brembo Stock Performance

Brembo stock remained flat at $14.32 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. Brembo has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

About Brembo

Brembo SpA engages in the manufacture and provision of braking system solutions for automotive vehicles. It operates through the Discs and After Market business segments. The Discs segment comprises the systems and motorbikes. The After Market segment refers to the performance of the group. The company was founded by Emilio Bombassei and Italo Breda on January 11, 1961 and is headquartered in Curno, Italy.

