Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Update

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.8 days.
Brembo Stock Performance
Brembo stock remained flat at $14.32 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. Brembo has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $14.65.
About Brembo
