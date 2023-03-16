Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($87.10) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNR. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($92.47) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($89.25) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €77.50 ($83.33) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BNR traded down €2.40 ($2.58) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €65.90 ($70.86). The company had a trading volume of 793,754 shares. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($60.48). The company’s 50-day moving average is €69.56 and its 200-day moving average is €65.04.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.