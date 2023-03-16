Brent J. Beardall Buys 1,600 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 1,600 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $48,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $196.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

WAFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $42,196,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $21,711,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,497,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 424,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,796,000 after acquiring an additional 381,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

