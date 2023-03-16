Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading Up 3.9%

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating) was up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 219 ($2.67). Approximately 5,408,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 842% from the average daily volume of 573,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210.80 ($2.57).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bridgepoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,351.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 221.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,888.89%.

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

