Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Up 9.5% in February

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 388,500 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 354,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BWB stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $71,238.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $209,133. 21.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 70.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.