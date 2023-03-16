Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) CFO Cathy R. Smith Sells 114,173 Shares of Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) CFO Cathy R. Smith sold 114,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $45,669.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,157 shares in the company, valued at $115,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bright Health Group Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Bright Health Group by 393.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bright Health Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

