BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Update

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BrightSpire Capital Price Performance
BRSP traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.71.
BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 235.30%.
Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.
Featured Articles
