Brokerages Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) PT at $19.28

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CHPT opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,422,121 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,118,408.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,076.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 730,499 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,653. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Amundi boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after buying an additional 2,598,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after buying an additional 1,173,533 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.