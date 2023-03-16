Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) PT at $31.71

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

