Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) PT at $214.88

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.88.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $188.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

