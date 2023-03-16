BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 4th

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

BRT Apartments has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

NYSE:BRT opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $350.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 8,536 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $165,342.32. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,260,405 shares in the company, valued at $63,154,044.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 10,000 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,869 shares in the company, valued at $64,484,562.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Articles

