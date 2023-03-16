Bryan Cho Purchases 10,000 Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Stock

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) Director Bryan Cho bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $34,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CareMax Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CareMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $396.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.

Get CareMax alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CareMax Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CareMax to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CareMax from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CareMax from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.