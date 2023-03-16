Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $79.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

