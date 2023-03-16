Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $706.48

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 706.48 ($8.61) and traded as low as GBX 629.10 ($7.67). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 649.50 ($7.92), with a volume of 110,783 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27,398.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 699.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 705.88.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

