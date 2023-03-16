Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $203.57

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $203.57 and last traded at $203.39, with a volume of 1516366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,376 shares of company stock worth $45,293,036. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

