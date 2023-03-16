Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cadiz Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema acquired 3,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $14,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,513,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,773,625.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadiz

Cadiz Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

