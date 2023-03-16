Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cadre to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Cadre has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $734.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.03 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 26,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $530,573.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,761,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,494,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 26,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $530,573.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,761,655 shares in the company, valued at $316,494,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $101,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,431.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,739 shares of company stock valued at $638,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 111.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,315,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cadre by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after buying an additional 311,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadre by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after buying an additional 195,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 135,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

