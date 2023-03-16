Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cadre to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Cadre Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Cadre has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $734.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.03 and a beta of 1.66.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 111.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,315,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cadre by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after buying an additional 311,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadre by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after buying an additional 195,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 135,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cadre
Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.
