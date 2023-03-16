Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CZR. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.77.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. 1,166,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,447. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

About Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

