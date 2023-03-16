Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149.80 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.74). Approximately 373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.71).

Caledonian Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.95. The firm has a market cap of £16.79 million, a PE ratio of -1,187.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

About Caledonian Trust

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. Its properties include office spaces, garages, and public house/restaurant. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also

