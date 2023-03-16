Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Caleres Stock Up 1.1 %

Caleres stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. Caleres has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $836.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAL. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock worth $659,476. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.