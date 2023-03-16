Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.10

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.10 and last traded at C$4.38, with a volume of 164483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.44.
Several analysts have recently commented on CFW shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.80.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.96 million, a PE ratio of -31.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
