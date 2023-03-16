Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,829 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 14,633 shares.The stock last traded at $24.08 and had previously closed at $22.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

