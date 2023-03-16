Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,829 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 14,633 shares.The stock last traded at $24.08 and had previously closed at $22.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.