Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the February 13th total of 461,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 347,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLMT. UBS Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

CLMT traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. 243,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,762. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

