Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camber Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Camber Energy by 268.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camber Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Camber Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Camber Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camber Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CEI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,892. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.10. Camber Energy has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focus on Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

