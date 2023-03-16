Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Up 8.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $68.54 and last traded at $67.80. 26,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 64,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

Specifically, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,293 shares of company stock worth $88,011 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $536.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.85.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.11). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

