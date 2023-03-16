Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CPT stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $107.17. 980,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,042. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.54. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Citigroup upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

