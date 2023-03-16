Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $104.75

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $104.75 and last traded at $105.43, with a volume of 49415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.62.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Stories

