Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 523,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 483,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Camtek by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Camtek by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Camtek by 5,555.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Trading Down 0.7 %

About Camtek

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Camtek has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

