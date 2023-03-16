Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Price Target to GBX 515

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 525 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.28) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBR. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.85) to GBX 320 ($3.90) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 585 ($7.13) to GBX 520 ($6.34) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

LON HBR traded down GBX 8.10 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 239.30 ($2.92). 2,475,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329,206. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 303.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 355.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 271.87. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 239 ($2.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 538.60 ($6.56).

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,087.91%.

In other news, insider Blair Thomas sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($3.91), for a total value of £2,407,500 ($2,934,186.47). Insiders sold a total of 2,948,309 shares of company stock worth $928,248,000 over the last three months. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Harbour Energy

(Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.