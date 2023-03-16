Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 528,200 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.4 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.64. 3,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $10.05.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

