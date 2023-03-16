Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given a C$73.83 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been given a C$73.83 target price by Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “neutral” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,239. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$53.58 and a 52-week high of C$82.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.28. The stock has a market cap of C$51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.04.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6105384 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

