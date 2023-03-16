Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$122.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$107.50.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$108.78. 1,069,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$86.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$102.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.3110354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total transaction of C$168,713.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,556,365.06. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.