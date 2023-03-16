Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$122.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$107.50.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance
Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$108.78. 1,069,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$86.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$102.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total transaction of C$168,713.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,556,365.06. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
