Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$116.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$110.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$107.00.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$2.46 on Wednesday, hitting C$108.56. The company had a trading volume of 879,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,487. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$86.42 and a 1 year high of C$111.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$104.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.3110354 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total value of C$168,713.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,556,365.06. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

