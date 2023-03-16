Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in February

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,416,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the February 13th total of 2,729,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 215.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$164.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of CDNAF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.92. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $155.36.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

Further Reading

