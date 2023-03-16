Canadian Western Bank (CWB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Western Bank (TSE: CWB):

3/3/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

3/3/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

2/17/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$31.00.

2/17/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$26.00 to C$29.00.

2/17/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,722. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$21.21 and a 1-year high of C$38.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.11.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total value of C$27,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,739 shares in the company, valued at C$128,284.73. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

