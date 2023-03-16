Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Up 10.4% in February

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cannabix Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %
BLOZF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Cannabix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.
About Cannabix Technologies
